By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan topped the list of Georgia’s trading partners by exports in the first quarter of 2020, accounting $145.2 million from the total export, Georgia’s National Statistics Office has reported.

The share of the top ten trading partners by exports in the total exports of Georgia amounted to 78.1 percent. The top partners were Azerbaijan with $145.2 million (increase 13.9 percent), China with $135.5 million (increase 207.9 percent) and Russia with $125.6 million (decrease 29.3 percent).

According to the report, in January- April 2020, Georgia’s external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) amounted to $3463.5 million, which is 11.8 percent lower compared to the same period in 2019.

The exports equaled $1001.3 million (11.9 percent lower), while the imports stood at $2462.2 million (11.8 percent lower).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz