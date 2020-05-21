By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s AzerGold company has stated that its production operations were not disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis recently and that it has exported 6,769.37 ounces of gold and 15,758.29 ounces of silver worth a total of $12.2 million (AZN 20.7M), the company’s press- service reported on May 21.

CJSC AzerGold has used alternative transportation for export, taking into account the sharp rise in prices for precious metals in the world markets and the fact that the country continues to limit regular flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus, using the available charter flight offer of the local air carrier, the company exported 36 gold and silver alloy bars produced in the Chovdar field to Switzerland for processing and sale, resulting in profit of $12.2 million.

The cost of an ounce sold was $1756.80 (AZN 2986.56), and silver - $17.34 (AZN 29.49).

This is the highest limit for the period of activity of AzerGold and, as well, the highest amount received to date for 1 ounce.

