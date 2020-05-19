Transit container traffic of ADY Container LLC through Central Asia to Azerbaijan and in the opposite direction increased by 10 percent from February through April 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, ADY Container LLC told local media.

Thus, if in February through April 2020, 3,987 containers were transported, for the corresponding period of 2020 this figure amounted to 4,393 units.

In spite of the pandemic, ADY Container LLC continues to carry out international cargo transportation including transit, import and export operations, the company added.

In the first quarter of 2020, 11,321 containers were transported by Azerbaijani railways, which is almost by 10 percent more compared to the first quarter of 2019 (10,250 containers).

ADY Container LLC has begun expanding cooperation, mainly with countries in the Far East region - China, Japan, South Korea, as well as with Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, Iran and India, in order to increase the volume of cargo transportation along the international East West Transport Corridor, North-South Transport Corridor and Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

ADY Container LLC is engaged in the storage, maintenance and transportation of containers in accordance with international standards.