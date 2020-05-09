By Trend

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 7.1944 manat ($4.232) in Azerbaijan last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,892.8154 manat ($1,701), which is 0.24 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold April 27 2,926.652 May 4 2,887.646 April 28 2,886.549 May 5 2,887.569 April 29 2,907.995 May 6 2,895.058 April 30 2,910.468 May 7 2,876.332 May 1 2,868.385 May 8 2,917.472 Average weekly 2,900.0098 Average weekly 2,892/8154

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.78008 manat (4.5 cents).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.57052 manat ($15), which is 3.05 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver April 27 26.0155 May 4 25.4023 April 28 25.6243 May 5 25.1409 April 29 25.8295 May 6 25.5967 April 30 25.9995 May 7 25.4783 May 1 25.4078 May 8 26.2344 Average weekly 25.77532 Average weekly 25.57052

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 19.1832 manat ($11.2).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,304.2948 manat ($767.2), which is 1.47 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum April 27 1,311.712 May 4 1,301.648 April 28 1,293.751 May 5 1,304.733 April 29 1,323.255 May 6 1,305.456 April 30 1,323.62 May 7 1,299.319 May 1 1,311.287 May 8 1,310.318 Average weekly 1,312.725 Average weekly 1,304.2948

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 635.9068 manat ($374).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,166.9932 manat ($1,863), which is 20.07 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium April 27 3,513.475 May 4 3,273.044 April 28 3,309.611 May 5 3,171.563 April 29 3,361.827 May 6 3,089.487 April 30 3,337.304 May 7 3,095.93 May 1 3,340.322 May 8 3,204.942 Average weekly 3,372.5078 Average weekly 3,166.9932

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 9)

