Azerbaijani logistics company, ART Group Logistic LLC, is successfully developing new lines of activity, due to the current recession in the field of road transport, Head of the company Asif Abbaszade told local media.

“The company is trying to maintain business processes at a stable level, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies have completely or partially suspended their activities. Continuing to work online, our company's employees are trying to do everything possible to maintain contact with each of our clients, and also offer favorable conditions for the future projects so that our customers are satisfied,” he said.

“We are also planning to increase the number of employees and purchase a freight vehicle. Our company until today was engaged only in road transportation, but due to the COVID-19 situation we have already switched to container transportation working directly with trusted agents from China, the US and other countries,” said Abbaszade.

“At the moment, negotiations are underway on air transportation and soon we will open this direction. This work will be carried out only by professionals in this field of activity,” Abbaszade added.

“During the quarantine regime, the organization successfully concluded contracts with several companies that are mainly engaged in import of food products. Significant growth is observed in this sector, while activity regarding other types of cargo transportation has significantly decreased,” the head of the company noted.

“We hope that soon all areas of activity both in our country and abroad will get back on track, and the freight transport industry in the field of export and import of goods will contribute to the growth of the economies of countries around the world,” Abbaszade stressed.