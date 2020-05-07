By Ayya Lmhamad

SOCAR Energy Ukraine, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan will finance the construction of a service hub for Ukrainian citizens at the Chongar checkpoint of entry and exit, the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure reported on May 6.

According to the Ministry of Reintegration of temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the hub is created to organize a comfortable crossing of citizens of the administrative border between Kherson region and the Crimea.

"There is a good will of the regional administration, there is a desire to help from SOCAR, which is an investor, there is cooperation and support from " Ukrzaliznytsia ", there is a huge stage of work done by the Ministry of Infrastructure, which is the basis for further work. When we have such teamwork, the result will not take long and will be definitely positive. The modernization of the checkpoint at Chongar is only the first stage of further work," said Deputy Prime Minister Reznikov.

The Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation for the construction of the hub at the Chongar checkpoint was signed by Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy, Head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Yuriy Gusev, Acting Head of the Board of “Ukrzaliznytsia” Ivan Yurik and Retail Director of SOCAR Energy Ukraine Sergiy Kolenchenko in Kherson region on May 5.

As previously reported, in February 2020, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine together with the SOCAR company will open a large hub at the Chongar checkpoint of entry and exit to serve citizens by the end of 2020.

Chongar checkpoint on the administrative boarders with Crimea has been operating since November 2019.

