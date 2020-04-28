By Trend

The softening of the quarantine regime in Azerbaijan since April 27 does not affect the local real estate market, Director General of the MBA Group consulting company, real estate expert Nusrat Ibrahimov told Trend.

“At present, activity of real estate companies is temporarily banned, and evaluation experts are not allowed to work. As for buyers and sellers, they are allowed to leave the house for only three hours during the day. During this time, it is extremely difficult to carry out buying and selling real estate. In view of the above, softening the quarantine regime has not yet affected the situation in the real estate market,” the expert stressed.

He said that activity in the market is still extremely weak.

“In view of this, it is difficult to say anything about prices. Upswing in the real estate market can be observed only after the market's main participants are allowed to work,” Ibrahimov added.

