A train with 82 containers, operated by Azerbaijani ADY Container LLC transporting export products from Turkey, has arrived in Baku city, a source in the company told Trend.

According to the source, freights are intended for Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The freight of 20 containers in a block train is intended for Azerbaijan, 30 containers through the Alat port will be delivered to the Turkmenbashi port (Turkmenistan), 24 to the Kazakh Aktau Sea Port and eight wagons to the Kazakh port of Kuryk.

This train is the longest (940 meters) among those trains that traveled along the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway.

According to the source’s forecasts, it is expected that the train will deliver products from Turkey to the final point – Uzbekistan in 9 days.

The operator of the transportation is ADY Container LLC. The territory of Azerbaijan accounts for 504 kilometers of the total length (846 kilometers) of the BTK railway.

Baku-Tbilisi-Kart (BTK) was commissioned on October 30, 2017. The route connects the railway networks of Asia and Europe. This is the shortest way not only between 3 countries, but also between Asia and Europe. BTK allows to halve the time for cargo transportation. The railway simplifies access for the countries of Central Asia - Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan - to European countries and world markets.

ADY Container LLC is engaged in the centralization, storage, maintenance and transportation of containers in accordance with international standards.

