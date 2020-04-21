By Trend

Baku Stock Exchange held an auction on placement of mortgage bonds AZ2043008682 of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, Trend reports referring to BSE.

During the auction, the BSE attracted 30 million manat ($17 million) from Azerbaijani banks.

The interest payment term is 6,840 days.

The price of bonds amounted to 1,003 manat ($590), the total amount of orders at face value amounted to 30 million manat ($17 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is November 27, 2038.

---

