By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijan was the main electricity provider to the neighboring Georgia in the period of January-March 2020.

Thus, Azerbaijan supplied 402.8 million kWh to Georgia of the total 744.2 million kWh exported to the country in the first quarter of 2020, Electricity System Commercial Operator (ESCO) of Georgia has reported.

Azerbaijan’s electricity exports decreased by 12.2 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

Russia was the second electricity supplier to Georgia in 2020 with the export of 341.4 million kWh (an increase of 4.6 times).

Over the three months of this year, 51.1 million kWh of electricity was transported through the territory of Georgia from Azerbaijan to Turkey (an increase of 3.5 times).

As previously reported, in 2019, electricity production in Georgia decreased by 2.3 percent compared to 2018 - to 11 billion 864.7 million kWh. Last year, the republic imported 1 billion 626.5 million kWh (an increase of 7.8 percent), exported 243.4 million kWh (a decrease of 2.4 times). Electricity consumption increased by 1.4 percent - up to 12 billion 774.2 million kWh.

Note that in 2018 Azerbaijan and Georgia signed a memorandum on the prospects of Azerbaijani-Georgian power systems after discussion of the state of the power systems of Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as the construction of a 330 kW two-way (duplex) transmission line.

Azerenergy JSC is the main exporter of electric energy in Azerbaijan.

SOCAR also is deeply involved in the energy market in Georgia which was established in 2006. The company's activity includes retail and bulk selling of fuel in Georgia, importing of petroleum and liquid gas, construction of oil terminals and warehouses.

The two countries broadly cooperate in regional energy development, transportation and economic partnership projects such as Southern Gas Corridor, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline (BTC), Kars-Tbilisi-Baku railway (BTK), the TRACECA, and the BSEC.