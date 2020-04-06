By Trend

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on April 6, compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 9.2395 manat and amounted to 2,750.702 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0538 manat and amounted to 24.4492 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 0.2975 manat and amounted to 1,235.594 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 99.569 manat and amounted to 3,714.721 manat per ounce.

Precious metals April 3, 2020 April 2, 2020 Gold XAU 2,750.702 2,741.4625 Silver XAG 24.4492 24.503 Platinum XPT 1,235.594 1,235.2965 Palladium XPD 3,714.721 3,814.29

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on April 6)

