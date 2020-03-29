By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

In January-February 2020, Azerbaijan produced agricultural products worth $ 387,894,296, which is 3.6 percent more compared to the same period in 2019, local media reported citing the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee on March 29.

During the reporting period, the value of production in livestock is estimated at $371,702,487 and crop production – $16,191,809.

At the same time, the growth in livestock production amounted to 3.2 percent, while crop production increased by 12.7 percent.

In addition, for two months of this year, the country produced 82.9 thousand tons of meat (an increase of 2.9 percent), 309.7 thousand tons of milk (an increase of 1.6 percent), 315.7 million eggs (an increase of 11, 6 percent).

Based on the provided data, during the reporting period, 31.6 thousand tons of vegetables were produced with 15.7 percent growth in Azerbaijan.

As the State Statistics Committee reported, in most parts of the country, the planting of spring crops began.

According to the preliminary data of the State Statistics Committee, as of March 1 of this year, the sowing area of spring crops amounted to 57.3 thousand ha, including cereals and legumes - 5.5 thousand ha, potatoes - 14.2 thousand ha, vegetables - 11, 1 thousand ha, perennial grasses - 26.4 thousand hectares and other crops - 0.1 thousand ha.

It should be recalled that agricultural production in Azerbaijan in 2019 increased by 7.2 percent.

Note that agriculture is the fastest growing non-oil sector in the Azerbaijani economy. The ongoing reforms in the agricultural sector have had a serious impact on the development of Azerbaijan's economy, efficient use of land and property, improvement of the structure of the agricultural sphere and entrepreneurship.

Azerbaijan is mostly self-sufficient in the production of agricultural products, while vegetables and fruits are produced in abundance.

