According to Novruz traditions, each Tuesday people celebrate the reawakening of four elements of the nature, such as Water, Fire, Wind and Earth. Azercell will delight its subscribers with a new offer on the last Tuesday in the Eve of Novruz Holiday .

Thus, on Earth Tuesday (Torpag Charshabasi) the subscribers will enjoy 33% discount and get 6GB internet package for only AZN6 under “Genc Ol” tariff. In order to join the package, subscribers have to text “G9” to 7575 or activate the discount in “Kabinetim” mobile application.

Notably, starting from February 25, every Tuesday Azercell presents special campaigns for tariff and internet packs. The mobile operator offered 20% discount in “Sarbast15”, while 50% discount in “Limitsiz Gece” and 20% discount in “Aylig 30GB” packages on previous Tuesdays.

Azercell wishes you happiness and joy both on holiday and throughout the year!

