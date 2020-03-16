By Trend

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov approved the composition of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Azerbaijani Commission on economic cooperation from the Turkmen side, Trend reports with reference to an online newspaper Turkmenistan.ru.

A corresponding decision was signed by the President of Turkmenistan during government session on 14 March 2020.

As reported, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Chary Gylgyjov has been appointed as a Co-Chairman of the Commission.



The peoples of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have been united for centuries by strong relations of friendship and good neighborliness, common history, cultural and spiritual values, said the head of state.

He added that both countries have huge resources, economic and transport and communication potentialб and its realization is useful for regional and global sustainable development.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov paid an official visit to Azerbaijan on 11 March 2020. During the visit, a number of Azerbaijani-Turkmen bilateral documents were signed.

