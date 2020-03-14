By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 144.95 manat ($85.2) or 5 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,780 manat ($1,635).
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Mar. 2
|
2,721.649
|
Mar. 9
|
-
|
Mar. 3
|
2,719.847
|
Mar. 10
|
2,829.1315
|
Mar. 4
|
2,793.576
|
Mar. 11
|
2,828.5025
|
Mar. 5
|
2,787.4475
|
Mar. 12
|
2,780.86
|
Mar. 6
|
2,853.399
|
Mar. 13
|
2,684.164
|
Average weekly
|
2,775.1837
|
Average weekly
|
2,780.6645
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 2.3205 manat ($1.3) or 8 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.2075 manat ($16.5).
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Mar. 2
|
28.8569
|Mar. 9
|
-
|
Mar. 3
|
28.7769
|
Mar. 10
|
28,9853
|
Mar. 4
|
29.3269
|
Mar. 11
|
28,9909
|
Mar. 5
|
29.263
|
Mar. 12
|
28,1889
|
Mar. 6
|
29.5619
|
Mar. 13
|
26,6648
|
Average weekly
|
29.15712
|
Average weekly
|
28,2075
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 144.7125 manat ($85.1) or 9.7 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,452 manat ($854.1).
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Mar. 2
|
1,499.23
|
Mar. 9
|
-
|
Mar. 3
|
1,486.412
|
Mar. 10
|
1,495.3795
|
Mar. 4
|
1,509.94
|
Mar. 11
|
1,493.1525
|
Mar. 5
|
1,488.2905
|
Mar. 12
|
1,472.4635
|
Mar. 6
|
1,468.647
|
Mar. 13
|
1,350.667
|
Average weekly
|
1,490.5039
|
Average weekly
|
1,452.9156
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 1,059.4145 manat ($623.1) or 24.7 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,842 manat ($2,260).
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Mar. 2
|
4,503.589
|
Mar. 9
|
-
|
Mar. 3
|
4,328.251
|
Mar. 10
|
4,282.912
|
Mar. 4
|
4,230.501
|
Mar. 11
|
4,113.473
|
Mar. 5
|
4,320.6605
|
Mar. 12
|
3,749.792
|
Mar. 6
|
4,281.9685
|
Mar. 13
|
3,223.4975
|
Average weekly
|
4,332.994
|
Average weekly
|
3,842.4186
