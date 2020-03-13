By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

The recent fall in prices for gasoline of Premium Euro-95 and Super Euro-98 in Azerbaijan has to do with the slump in oil prices in the world markets, Deputy Head of the SOCAR Public Relations and Event Management Department Ibrahim Ahmadov said on March 13.

Ahmadov said that Premium Euro-95 and Super Euro-98 gasoline grades are not produced in Azerbaijan and are imported.

“AI-92 gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel are produced in Azerbaijan and there is a great demand in the country for these oil products. Therefore, prices for them are set and regulated by the state, in particular, the Tariff Council” Ahmadov noted.

Prices for Premium Euro-95 and Super Euro-98 gasoline grades depend on fluctuations in oil prices. From this point of view, the gasoline grades are imported to Azerbaijan at reduced prices.

Prices for Premium Euro-95 and Super Euro-98 grades dropped as of March 13 in the country. One liter of Premium Euro-95 gasoline now costs 1.2 manat ($0.71) (previously 1.5 manat ($0.88)), and Super Euro-98 - 1.4 manat ($0.82) (currently 1.6 manat ($0.94)).

It should be mentioned that Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery fully covers the domestic demand for gasoline AI-92 in Azerbaijan.

Note that last year, SOCAR imported approximately 120,000,000 tons of gasoline due to the repair works carried out during the period from October 4 to November 4 at the refinery.

---

