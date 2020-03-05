By Trend

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on March 5, compared to the price on March 4, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on Mar. 5.

The price of gold decreased by 6.1285 manat and amounted to 2,787.4475 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0639 manat and amounted to 29.263 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 21.6495 manat and amounted to 1,488.2905 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 90.1595 manat and amounted to 4,320.6605 manat per ounce.

Precious metals March 5, 2020 March 4, 2020 Gold XAU 2,787.4475 2,793.576 Silver XAG 29,2630 29.3269 Platinum XPT 1,488.2905 1,509.94 Palladium XPD 4,320.6605 4,230.501

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Mar. 5)

