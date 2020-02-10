By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Jan. 27
|
1.7
|
Feb. 3
|
1.7
|
Jan. 28
|
1.7
|
Feb. 4
|
1.7
|
Jan. 29
|
1.7
|
Feb. 5
|
1.7
|
Jan. 30
|
1.7
|
Feb. 6
|
1.7
|
Jan. 31
|
1.7
|
Feb. 7
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.017 manat (0.9 percent).
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8752 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Jan. 27
|
1.8748
|
Feb. 3
|
1.8839
|
Jan. 28
|
1.8738
|
Feb. 4
|
1.8802
|
Jan. 29
|
1.8722
|
Feb. 5
|
1.8758
|
Jan. 30
|
1.8730
|
Feb. 6
|
1.8693
|
Jan. 31
|
1.8742
|
Feb. 7
|
1.8669
|
Average weekly
|
1.8736
|
Average weekly
|
1.8752
The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0003 manat (1.1 percent).
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0268 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Jan. 27
|
0.0273
|
Feb. 3
|
0.0266
|
Jan. 28
|
0.0270
|
Feb. 4
|
0.0267
|
Jan. 29
|
0.0273
|
Feb. 5
|
0.0269
|
Jan. 30
|
0.0271
|
Feb. 6
|
0.0271
|
Jan. 31
|
0.0269
|
Feb. 7
|
0.0269
|
Average weekly
|
0.0271
|
Average weekly
|
0.0268
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0003 manat (0.1 percent).
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2841 manat per Turkish lira.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Jan. 27
|
0.2858
|
Feb. 3
|
0.2842
|
Jan. 28
|
0.2860
|
Feb. 4
|
0.2841
|
Jan. 29
|
0.2861
|
Feb. 5
|
0.2842
|
Jan. 30
|
0.2850
|
Feb. 6
|
0.2841
|
Jan. 31
|
0.2844
|
Feb. 7
|
0.2839
|
Average weekly
|
0.2855
|
Average weekly
|
0.2841
---
