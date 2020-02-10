By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Jan. 27 1.7 Feb. 3 1.7 Jan. 28 1.7 Feb. 4 1.7 Jan. 29 1.7 Feb. 5 1.7 Jan. 30 1.7 Feb. 6 1.7 Jan. 31 1.7 Feb. 7 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.017 manat (0.9 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8752 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Jan. 27 1.8748 Feb. 3 1.8839 Jan. 28 1.8738 Feb. 4 1.8802 Jan. 29 1.8722 Feb. 5 1.8758 Jan. 30 1.8730 Feb. 6 1.8693 Jan. 31 1.8742 Feb. 7 1.8669 Average weekly 1.8736 Average weekly 1.8752

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0003 manat (1.1 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0268 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Jan. 27 0.0273 Feb. 3 0.0266 Jan. 28 0.0270 Feb. 4 0.0267 Jan. 29 0.0273 Feb. 5 0.0269 Jan. 30 0.0271 Feb. 6 0.0271 Jan. 31 0.0269 Feb. 7 0.0269 Average weekly 0.0271 Average weekly 0.0268

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0003 manat (0.1 percent).

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2841 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Jan. 27 0.2858 Feb. 3 0.2842 Jan. 28 0.2860 Feb. 4 0.2841 Jan. 29 0.2861 Feb. 5 0.2842 Jan. 30 0.2850 Feb. 6 0.2841 Jan. 31 0.2844 Feb. 7 0.2839 Average weekly 0.2855 Average weekly 0.2841

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz