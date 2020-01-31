The leading mobile operator of Azerbaijan, “Azercell Telecom” LLC, which aims to alleviate human life through the use of cutting-edge technologies and effective solutions, continues its activity in this direction.

“Mobile Eye Clinic” supported by Azercell is supplied with the best modern equipment and provides medical check-ups and prevention for children deprived of parental care. Elderly people, families with low-income families and internally displaced people can also benefit from the clinical services.

Overall 901 people went through medical inspection during 2019: 759 of them were children and 142 adult patients.

It is worth noting that all the medical inspection and treatment provision are carried out by the “Caspian Compassion Project” public union with the support of Azercell. “Mobile Eye Clinic” has provided support to thousands of people throughout its working period.

