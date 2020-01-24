By Trend

With the support of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), conditions have been created in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district for the development of business for women from families of internally displaced persons (IDPs), Trend reports referring to the agency.

In the Fuzuli district, measures were taken to commission the bakery, confectionery workshops, incubators, beauty salons and livestock farms, according to the report.

As part of the Women’s Economic Empowerment in the South Caucasus project, co-financed by the EU and the UN Development Program (UNDP), implemented by the Social Progress association and supported by the Agency for the Development of SMEs, each of the ongoing business projects was provided with equipment worth 5,000 euros.

When creating business for women’s communities, trainings were held on gender and business development, and five limited liability companies (LLCs) were created.

In order to implement the above-mentioned project covering 2019-2020, a commission was formed to create an LLC with the participation of women’s communities, to select the appropriate business projects, in which the “Friend of SMEs” in Gabala-Oguz and Fuzuli districts, UNDP, as well as Social Progress association are represented.

The commission evaluated 10 business projects submitted by women, and 5 projects were selected for the support.

