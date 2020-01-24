By Trend

In accordance with the relevant decree by the Azerbaijani president, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) receive information and financial support in the domestic market research in order to stimulate competitive production, Trend reports referring to the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

Last year, the agency satisfied the appeal of eight SME entities regarding domestic market research.

After consideration, the appeals were sent to consulting companies.

The appeals include such sectors as the production of disposable plastic and paper utensils, aluminum foil covers, hazelnut and dried fruit bars, paper products and thermal paper, processing equipment for security, production of milk and dairy products, bread, as well as transport services of the tourism sector.

The Azerbaijani government takes 80 percent of the costs for the domestic market research, carried out on the basis of the appeal of a micro-enterprise entity and 50 percent of similar costs on the basis of the appeal of a small business entity.

Medium-sized business entities can take advantage of free training and seminars, as well as information support.

The measures to support domestic market research are organized by the Agency for the Development of SMEs.

