By Trend

Due to an increased number of requests from users regarding rent and sale of houses, as well as for other technical issues, the server of Azerbaijan's e-government portal got overloaded, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund.

As a result of the overload, the site encountered problems with receiving rental applications from the electronic system of the fund.

Currently, the Fund, jointly with relevant organizations, takes all necessary measures to restore the stable, reliable and safe operation of the electronic system and ensure equal conditions for each user of the system.

Additional information will be provided to citizens after eliminating these technical problems and taking the necessary measures to prevent their recurrence.

