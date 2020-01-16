By Trend

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 16, compared to the prices on Jan. 15, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 6.1 manat and amounted to 2,644 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0932 manat and amounted to 30.4892 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 47.787 manat and amounted to 1,732 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 139.6 manat and amounted to 3,872 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Jan. 16, 2019 Jan. 15, 2019 Gold XAU 2644,8175 2638,6465 Silver XAG 30,4892 30,3960 Platinum XPT 1732,1725 1684,3855 Palladium XPD 3872,7275 3733,0300

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan. 16)

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz