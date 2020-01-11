By Trend

Under the support of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), 11 Azerbaijani companies will participate in a traditional exhibition International Green Week that will be held in Germany’s Berlin city on January 17- 26, Trend reports via Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy.

The exhibition will be held in the food, agricultural and horticultural sectors, the ministry said.

These 11 companies engaged in production of food, wines and others will demonstrate their products at a single stand named Made in Azerbaijan, a source in the ministry said.

Within the framework of exhibition, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs will carry out series of meetings and discuss export issues.

Over 1,500 companies from more than 70 countries will participate in the exhibition considering the largest in Europe.

Azerbaijan will be presented for the 12th time in the exhibition.

---

