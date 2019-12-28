Digital solutions provider and the leading mobile operator of the country “Azercell Telecom” LLC is finalizing the current year with the next achievement.

Thus, Azercell has been awarded the ISO/IEC 27001 certification by DNL GL, a Norwegian company providing certification services in more than 100 countries worldwide. Prioritizing transparency, customer data protection and confidentiality throughout its operation, Azercell has become the first mobile operator in the country to receive this certificate.

Thus, during independent audit it was confirmed that the Azercell’s Information Security Management System applying to ensure information security, complied with international standards. ISO/IEC 27001 once again proves that Azercell ensures high-level protecting of data confidentiality, integrity and availability.

Notably, ISO/IEC 27001 standard was developed jointly by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission. The certificate is issued only to the companies that fully correspond the requirements of ISO/IEC 27001, optimally manage their information security risks, conduct audit reviews on a regular basis and ensure information security in accordance with legal requirements.

It is worth noting that ISO (International Organization for Standardization) is the International Federation of the National Standardizing Associations (member associations of ISO). So far, this federation has set standards in the field of management, technology and trademarks, services and best practices.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az



The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services.

Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

