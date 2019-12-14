By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Dec. 2 1.7 Dec. 9 1.7 Dec. 3 1.7 Dec. 10 1.7 Dec. 4 1.7 Dec. 11 1.7 Dec. 5 1.7 Dec. 12 1.7 Dec. 6 1.7 Dec. 13 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.195 manat or 1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was nearly 1.8879 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Dec. 2 1.8731 Dec. 9 1.8796 Dec. 3 1.8726 Dec. 10 1.8813 Dec. 4 1.8728 Dec. 11 1.8853 Dec. 5 1.8841 Dec. 12 1.8941 Dec. 6 1.8883 Dec. 13 1.8991 Average weekly 1.8782 Average weekly 1.8879

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0004 manat or 0.7 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0268 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Dec. 2 0.0264 Dec. 9 0.0267 Dec. 3 0.0265 Dec. 10 0.0268 Dec. 4 0.0265 Dec. 11 0.0267 Dec. 5 0.0266 Dec. 12 0.0269 Dec. 6 0.0267 Dec. 13 0.0271 Average weekly 0.0265 Average weekly 0.0268

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.001 manat or less than 0.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2933 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Dec. 2 0.2956 Dec. 9 0.2939 Dec. 3 0.2960 Dec. 10 0.2926 Dec. 4 0.2958 Dec. 11 0.2928 Dec. 5 0.2955 Dec. 12 0.2930 Dec. 6 0.2955 Dec. 13 0.2940 Average weekly 0.2957 Average weekly 0.2933

---

