By Trend

Due to the increase in passenger traffic, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has purchased two more passenger trains of the Stadler Rail Group company, Natavan Bayramova, the company’s spokesperson, told Trend.

The trains will be operated on the routes of Baku-Pirshagi and Baku-Sumgait, Bayramova noted.

The commissioning of one of the trains is expected in late December, the second - in early January.

The trains have been produced in accordance with the latest technologies and fully meet all modern standards.

“There are 371 seats in railcars; nine of them are first class, 62 - business class and 307 are standard seats,” said Bayramova.

To date, seven trains of this type, manufactured by the Stadler Rail Group, have been in operation, and now this number has reached nine.

