By Trend

Gold, platinum and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 2, compared to the prices on Nov. 29, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 2.2 manat and amounted to slightly over 2,481 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0547 manat and amounted to just under 28.8 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 2 manat and amounted to over 1,525 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by slightly over 14.3 manat and exceeded 3,132 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Dec. 2, 2019 Nov. 29, 2019 Gold XAU 2,481.3030 2,479.0930 Silver XAG 28.7912 28.8459 Platinum XPT 1,525.8435 1,523.7610 Palladium XPD 3,132.4030 3,118.0380