By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijani Parliament has requested the Ministry of Finance to revise the legislative body’s maintaining expenditure in 2020 and increase financing by $1.1 million.

The proposed cost estimate of the parliament for 2020 is forecasted at $26.7 million, of which 79.7 per cent will be directed to cover expenses of the wage fund, head of the parliamentary affairs Firudin Hajiyev has said.

Hajiyev explained that the allocated funds will be used “for reconstruction of electric substations built in 1980, the replacement of equipment unsuitable for exploitation, the purchase and installation of the relevant equipment for the development of information technologies in the administrative buildings of the parliament, reconstruction works in special rooms allocated for managing the electronic voting system in the meeting rooms.”

He added that the increased funding for the parliament is needed in view of the increased number of foreign guests arriving at the Azerbaijani Parliament, as well as visits abroad by the parliament deputies and trips within the country. Furthermore, Hajiyev said that a certain amount of funds will be spent on enlarging the vehicle fleet of the parliament.

By comparison, Azerbaijan’s Chamber of Accounts will be allocated $5.3 million to maintain the Chamber in 2020. Chairman of Chamber Vugar Gulmammadov Gulmammadov has said that 1.5 per cent of these funds are for capital expenses and 98.4 per cent for current expenses. Some 90.4 per cent of the current expenses are envisaged for wage fund, 6.93 per cent for the purchase of goods and 1.42 per cent for social payments. The proposed cost estimate will completely cover the Chamber of Accounts' financial provision for 2020.