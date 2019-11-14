By Trend

In order to achieve the main goals of the “State Program for Ensuring Food Safety in 2019-2025,” 12 main areas have been identified in Azerbaijan, Trend reports Nov. 14.

One of them includes the application of modern technologies and innovations in the field of food safety, according to the report.

The work on creation of a unified online food safety information system, organization of online services in this area and integration of these services with the e-government website continues. As a test project, a preliminary version of the import module, which is one of the sub-modules of the import-export control of the Automated Food Safety Information System (AFSIS), has already been prepared and commissioned in the Khachmaz district.

Along with this, the work is underway towards the exchange of information between AFSIS and the Unified Automated Control System (UACS) of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee (SCC). Thus, information on the passage of food products imported into Azerbaijan through border checkpoints and completion of customs clearance will be sent online from UACS to AFSIS. At the same time, the necessary information will be transmitted to SCC through AFSIS, and this will greatly facilitate the work of business entities and eliminate the waste of time.

Full application of the system throughout Azerbaijan is planned before the end of this year.

