By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Some 34.88 million tons of cargo was transported through the territory of Azerbaijan as part of the Euro-Asian Transport Corridor (TRACECA) in January-August 2019, which is 1.1 percent lower compared to the same period in 2018, State Statistics Committee told local media.

During the reporting period, 8.5 million tons, or 24.4 percent of all freight traffic within the corridor, accounted for railway transport, the committee reported. It is an increase of 3.4 percent compared to January-August 2018. As many as 22.96 million tons or 65.8 percent of cargo fall on automobile (2.7 percent increase), 3.4 million tons or 9.8 percent - sea transport (27.3 percent decline).

The share of transit cargo transported through the corridor during the reporting period amounted to 16.1 percent of the total freight traffic in this direction or 5.38 million tons, which means a decrease of 15.2 percent compared to 2018.

In 2018, TRACECA transported 52.67 million tons of cargo through Azerbaijan, including 9.34 million tons or 17.7 percent of transit.

The Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (EU TRACECA Program) connects Germany’s Frankfurt with Shanghai (China).

The Europe-Caucasus-Asia Transport Corridor (TRACECA) is an international cooperation program in the field of transport between the EU and partner countries in Eastern Europe, South Caucasus and Central Asia. The organization has a permanent secretariat in Baku.

The program participants are Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Moldova, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Afghanistan. So far, 76 projects have been implemented within TRACECA.

Azerbaijan’s revenues from the transportation of goods within the framework of the TRACECA in the first half of 2019 reached 311.63 million manats ($182.77 million). In addition, revenues from the transit of goods through this transport corridor amounted to 104.23 million manats ($61.13 million) in the reporting period.

The country’s revenues from passenger transportation along the corridor amounted to 70.89 million manats ($41.58 million). Within the first six months of this year, the volume of TRACECA cargo transportation through the territory of Azerbaijan amounted to 25.1 million tons.

