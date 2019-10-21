By Trend

The entrepreneurs of small and medium-sized businesses operating in the construction sector will participate, with the support of the Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises under the Ministry of Economy, in the 25th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition (BakuBuild 2019) at the Baku Expo Center on October 22-25, Trend reports on Oct. 21 referring to the Agency.

Various building materials, engineering services, heating systems, automatic doors, smart homes, security systems, landscape design and other products and services will be showcased at a special stand dedicated to small and medium-sized businesses at the exhibition.

The agency is also on the list of the structures supporting the BakuBuild 2019 exhibition.

The agency supports the participation of micro and small business entrepreneurs in various international festivals and exhibitions. The startups, micro and small business entrepreneurs with the support of the agency have participated in a number of exhibitions since 2018.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz