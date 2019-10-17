By Trend

Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) has announced the repayment of unprotected deposits of up to 17,000 manat ($10,000) in more than 10 liquidated banks, Trend reports referring to ADIF.

The banks include Atrabank, Bank of Azerbaijan, Demirbank, Bank Standart, Credo Bank, United Credit Bank, Caucasian Development Bank, Royal Bank, Ganja Bank, Texnika Bank, Zamin Bank.

According to the ADIF, depositors of the listed banks are invited to apply with an identity card to the corresponding branches of Kapital Bank OJSC, indicated in the list published by the fund.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz