Cooperation among the member countries of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (CCTS-Turkic Council) should be implemented in several areas, Chairman of the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adham Ikramov said, Trend reports.

Ikramov was speaking at a business meeting of economic ministers of Turkic-speaking countries at the 7th CCTS Summit dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Council’s cooperation.

The chairman noted that first, the CCTS countries need to promote small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), develop transport routes and fully utilize the potential of trade relations between China and Europe by sending Chinese and European goods through the territory of Turkic-speaking states.

Second, the Council member countries should develop cooperation in the field of tourism, establish partnership among travel companies of the member countries and develop domestic tourist routes, Ikramov added.

The third important area includes the development of industrial cooperation tightly connected with the access of the CCTS countries to the markets of third countries, the chairman said.

“In a world that is falling apart, with many challenges, our centuries-old history of friendship should become an important factor of shared prosperity,” Ikramov noted.

