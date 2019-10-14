As a company always supporting the development of competitive labor force in the country, “Azercell Telecom” LLC successfully continues its activity in this direction.

Aiming to provide an opportunity for each student to participate in the Student Bursary Program that have been announced on September 16, company visited all the universities located in various regions of the country.

The specialists of Azercell’s Human Capital Management Department met with the youth studying in the universities in Ganja, Nakhchivan, Mingechevir and Lankaran, giving them broad information about current trends in the labor market, career opportunities, as well as the Student Bursary Program of the company. During the meeting, they also answered students' numerous questions about the participation terms, selection process and the registration procedures.

It is worth to mention that within the framework of the Student Bursary Program announced for the academic year 2020, the students of the last 2 years of university education, will be evaluated based on their academic skills, worldview and aspirations towards science and education. In addition to a monthly stipend of AZN 200, the winners will have a chance to enrich their knowledge in telco field, discover the latest trends of the digital world, participate in Azercell’s corporate events and social activities, receive various trainings, as well as take internship opportunity at the company.

It should be noted that the application process for participation in Azercell Student Bursary Program 2020 is now open and deadline is October 16. It is required to send the completed electronic application form, scanned version of the student ID card and Academic transcript to the e-mail address telebe@azercell.com.

Do not miss the opportunity to receive the title of Azercell Bursar in the new academic year!

For more information, please head to https://www.azercell.com/en/company/career/development_oportunities/bursary2020/

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996.

Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49 percent of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2 percent (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8 percent. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, inclusing Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz