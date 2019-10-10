Every year, the second Thursday of October is celebrated as the "World Sight Day". The purpose of this day is to draw public attention to a range of important issues surrounding visual impairment and blindness.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC is widely known as a company that always attaches great importance to social projects throughout its operation. “Mobile Eye Clinic”, established by Azercell on June 1, 2011, on “International Children's Day”, is one of the valuable projects of the company. Although the initial aim of the clinic was to organize checkup and prevent eye diseases of the children deprived of parental care, it also provides medical assistance to low-income families, the elderly, refugees and IDPs.

Being aware about the lack of dental cabinets in orphanages, Azercell established “Mobile Dental Clinic” in 2009, supplying it with the best modern medical equipment. Both mentioned clinics have provided checkups to more than 10,000 individuals from the day of their establishment.

Stepping into the new digital era in its course of activity and making the latest global trends accessible to its customers, “Azercell Telecom” LLC, visited approximately 30 regions of the country, during July-August of the current year. Joining this project, “Mobile Eye” and “Mobile Dental” clinics of Azercell succeeded to examine more than 350 people.

It should be emphasized that all medical examinations and treatment provisions are carried out by the “Caspian Compassion Project” Public Union, with the support of Azercell.

The leader of mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country.

Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012.

According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region, which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

