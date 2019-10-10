By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Work is underway to lay high-voltage power lines from Azerbaijan to neighboring Georgia and Iran.

Thus, a 330 kV Agstafa-Gardabani two-way (duplex) power transmission line is being reconstructed at a distance of 44 km in a bid to increase reliability of energy exchange between Georgia and Azerbaijan, to increase exports, and ensure the country’s access to the European energy market through Georgia.

As many as 124 pillars out of the 162 (according to the project) have already been installed. Wires and optical cables were laid at a distance of 10 km and 13 km, respectively.

In order to increase the technical capabilities of energy exchange between Azerbaijan and Iran, a new 220 kV Masalli-Astara (Iran) transmission line is being laid. The 68 km long line will consist of 260 pillars, 177 of which have already been installed and wires were laid with a length of 8.7 km.

In addition, in order to improve energy exchange with Russia and increase the export process, the construction of a new 330 kV Absheron-Yashma-Derbent transmission line is being planned.

The laying of new lines or power lines will strengthen the ties of energy systems, increase the conductivity of lines and ensure the country’s access to international energy market.

Azerenerji OJSC carries out reconstruction work both in international and local power lines.

In 2018, Azerbaijan's electricity exports reached almost 1.5 billion kWh, of which 1.23 billion kWh was exported to Georgia.

Azerenergy is a state-owned enterprise which carries out wholesale sale of the energy. All of the shares are owned by the state. The legal form of organization is an open joint stock company.

The main function of the company is to manage the production and transmission of electric energy of Azerbaijan. In addition, the enterprise distributes electric energy in the city of Baku, its regions, in other regions of the country, with the exception of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Earlier, Azerbaijan and Georgia signed a memorandum on the prospects of Azerbaijani-Georgian power systems as well as the construction of a 330 kW two-way (duplex) transmission line after discussion of the state of the power systems of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

In recent years, Azerbaijan has turned from an electricity importing country into an electricity exporter. Azerbaijan, which has been exporting electricity to neighboring countries for a long time, has already begun exporting energy to European countries.

Since May 2019, Azerenergy has started supplying electricity to Greece, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary through Georgia and Turkey. In the coming months, the company also plans to export electricity to Austria and Italy.

Azerenergy is the main exporter of electric energy in Azerbaijan. There are over 30 power plants on the balance of Azerenergy. The total power generation capacity of these stations exceeds 6,000 MW, which allows generating about 24 billion kWh of electricity annually.

