Gold and silver prices have increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 10 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 4.3945 manat to 2,564 manat per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.1229 manat to 30.3195 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 4.403 manat to 1,515 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 7.2675 manat to 2,855 manat per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
Oct. 10, 2019
|
Oct. 9, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,564.6710
|
2,560.2765
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
30.3195
|
30.1966
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,515.0655
|
1,519.4685
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
2,855.4475
|
2,848.1800
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 10)
