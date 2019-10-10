By Trend

Gold and silver prices have increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 10 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 4.3945 manat to 2,564 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1229 manat to 30.3195 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 4.403 manat to 1,515 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 7.2675 manat to 2,855 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Oct. 10, 2019 Oct. 9, 2019 Gold XAU 2,564.6710 2,560.2765 Silver XAG 30.3195 30.1966 Platinum XPT 1,515.0655 1,519.4685 Palladium XPD 2,855.4475 2,848.1800