Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 0.4675 manats or 0.02 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,551.7102 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Sept. 9
|
2,566.5155
|
Sept. 16
|
2,557.3185
|
Sept. 10
|
2,532.6770
|
Sept. 17
|
2,546.7190
|
Sept. 11
|
2,534.8020
|
Sept. 18
|
2,554.1735
|
Sept. 12
|
2,543.2850
|
Sept. 19
|
2,542.5540
|
Sept. 13
|
2,546.3450
|
Sept. 20
|
2,557.7860
|
Average weekly
|
2,544.7249
|
Average weekly
|
2,551.7102
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.0184 manats or 0.06 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.3462 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Sept. 9
|
31.2270
|
Sept. 16
|
30.4011
|
Sept. 10
|
30.3433
|
Sept. 17
|
30.3331
|
Sept. 11
|
30.8195
|
Sept. 18
|
30.4854
|
Sept. 12
|
30.7867
|
Sept. 19
|
30.0919
|
Sept. 13
|
30.7047
|
Sept. 20
|
30.4195
|
Average weekly
|
32.7762
|
Average weekly
|
30.3462
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 4.403 manats or 0.3 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,600.2117 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Sept. 9
|
1,618.3830
|
Sept. 16
|
1,620.7800
|
Sept. 10
|
1,585.1820
|
Sept. 17
|
1,595.5095
|
Sept. 11
|
1,593.3250
|
Sept. 18
|
1,601.0260
|
Sept. 12
|
1,610.4780
|
Sept. 19
|
1,581.2295
|
Sept. 13
|
1,613.9800
|
Sept. 20
|
1,602.5135
|
Average weekly
|
1,604.2696
|
Average weekly
|
1,600.2117
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 40.3155 manats or 1.5 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,735.7607 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Sept. 9
|
2,614.6000
|
Sept. 16
|
2,743.4175
|
Sept. 10
|
2,622.2500
|
Sept. 17
|
2,734.5520
|
Sept. 11
|
2,660.5000
|
Sept. 18
|
2,709.5960
|
Sept. 12
|
2,691.9500
|
Sept. 19
|
2,707.5050
|
Sept. 13
|
2,738.8360
|
Sept. 20
|
2,783.7330
|
Average weekly
|
2,665.6272
|
Average weekly
|
2,735.7607
---
