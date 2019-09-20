By Trend

Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee plans to exchange information with customs authorities of other countries through blockchain technology, Deputy Chairman of the committee Ismayil Huseynov said at the second session of the International Caspian Energy Forum, Trend reports Sept. 19.

The exchange of information by a new method has already started between the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan and the Georgian Customs Department, according to the report.

“Azerbaijan with the active help of India and Moldova is already working on the use of such an information exchange with the customs authorities of Ukraine,” he added. “In the long term, such projects will affect other cooperating countries as well.”

---

