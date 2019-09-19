By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan intend to establish strong ties in the field of agriculture. Both countries are interested in the creation of joint ventures in this sphere.

As part of cooperation in agriculture, the Azerbaijani-Tajik agribusiness forum was held in Baku, on September 18.

Tajik Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rustam Soliyev stressed during the forum that the work is underway to establish joint ventures with Azerbaijan in the agricultural sector. He noted the importance of the forum for Tajikistan's specialists in terms of learning Azerbaijan's experience.

Ilham Guliyev, Deputy Ministerof Agriculture, noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are developing in all spheres of economy, including in the agrarian sector. He pointed to the favorable investment climate in Azerbaijan in the agrarian sector, noting great opportunities for cooperation between the businessmen of the two countries in agriculture.

Yusif Abdullayev, Acting President of AZPROMO, said that such forums play an important role in the stimulation of production and export of non-oil products, expansion of export geography of local products, and attraction of foreign investments into the country's economy.

Speaking about Tajikistan's economic and agricultural potential, Maqruf Muhammadzoda, Mayor of the Tajik city of Khujand, emphasized that Tajik businessmen are interested in cooperation with their Azerbaijani counterparts.

Leyla Mammadova, head of Agro Procurement and Supply, noted that such events will play an important role in expanding ties between the two countries in the economy, including agriculture.

Later, the presentations were held by the business structures specializing in various fields of agriculture of the two countries, an exhibition of products of manufacturers of both countries was organized, and bilateral meetings were held in B2B format.

The forum aimed to discuss the current state and future prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan in the agricultural sector, establish ties between the business structures of the two countries operating in this field, and exchange experience. The event was organized by Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC under the Ministry of Agriculture jointly with the Embassy of Tajikistan with the support of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Fund (AZPROMO). Representatives of state structures responsible for the agricultural sector of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, as well as business structures, entrepreneurs attended the forum.

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan established diplomatic relations on May 29, 1992. The cooperation between the two countries reached a new level in 2008 when the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation was launched. It coordinates the realization of economic ties and develops new proposals for future cooperation.

The contractual and legal framework of cooperation is secured by more than 40 agreements in trade, economic, banking, tax, cultural and investment spheres. The priority areas of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are non-ferrous metallurgy, agro-industrial sector, energy, light industry, transport and communications.

