By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan is consistently becoming the major tourist center of the region. Year by year, more and more tourists from various countries choose Azerbaijan as their holiday destination.

The country was visited by 361,000 people in August, which is 42,000 people or 13.2 percent more compared to August 2018, the State Tourism Agency told Trend.

The Russians made up a major part (111,000 people) of these tourists. In addition, a considerable increase of 82.2 percent was recorded in the number of Iranian tourists. Their number amounted to 17,000 people.

Meanwhile, the number of Georgian tourists visiting Azerbaijan in August was 11,000, a 20 percent increase year-on-year.

In addition, the number of tourists from Turkey, Central Asia and Southern Asia increased by 13, 50 and 11.55 percent, respectively, to make up 27,000, 14,000 and 11,000 people,” said the Agency.

As for the Middle East, tourists from Saudi Arabia made up the major part of visitors from the region. The number of Saudi tourists increased by 18.3 percent to 22,600 people in August.

Meanwhile, in January-August 2019, the number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan increased by 8.3 percent year-on-year, making up 2.1 million people. More than half of them (53 percent) were Russian (653,000 people) and Georgian (472,000 people) tourists.

The number of Georgian tourists increased by 22.8 percent to 87,000 people, while the number of tourists visiting the country from Central Asia and Southern Asia increased by 40.4 and 38.1 percent, respectively, said the Agency.

Successful international events held in Azerbaijan have resulted in the fact that the country is already a globally recognized tourist destination. Moreover, simplification of the visa regime plays a major role in the development of tourism in Azerbaijan. Nowadays, citizens of a number of countries receive visas right at the Azerbaijani airports, while other tourists can visit the country by getting online tourist visas.

Azerbaijan seeks to further develop the tourism sphere to ensure sustainable development of the non-oil sector.

---

