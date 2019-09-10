By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan has favorable conditions for the further development of tourism. The socio-economic progress has created new opportunities for the comprehensive development of this sphere in the country.

Florian Sengstschmid, Executive Director of Azerbaijan Tourism Board, has told Indian media that Azerbaijan expects the number of Indian tourists to increase by 63 percent and to reach 65,000 people in 2019.

He said that during the period from January to July this year, 33,000 Indian tourists visited Azerbaijan. In 2018, the number of Indian tourist who came to Azerbaijan was 40,000 people.

Presently, roadshows are held in three Indian cities – Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai – to promote Azerbaijan as a tourist destination.

In 2018 the number of Indian tourists in Azerbaijan increased by 175 percent. In February 2018, a memorandum of cooperation was signed by Azerbaijan Tourism Board and Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI). Moreover, a tourism office of Azerbaijan opened in Mumbai (India) in late 2018.

Last year, 2,849,600 tourists from 196 countries arrived in Azerbaijan, showing a 5.7 percent increase compared to 2017.

Simplification of visa regime plays a major role in the development of tourism in Azerbaijan. Currently, citizens of a number of countries get visas right at the Azerbaijani airports, while other tourists can visit the country by getting online tourist visas.

