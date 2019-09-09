By Trend

Poland and Azerbaijan are focus on mutual improving market access conditions for entrepreneurs, Poland’s Undersecretary of State Marcin Przydacz said in an interview with Trend.

"Azerbaijan is a very important economic partner of Poland in the region of South Caucasus and it is considered as one of the most promising markets for Polish companies globally. Our relations are focused, among others, on improving market access conditions and solving possible problems highlighted by entrepreneurs from both countries," he said.

Przydacz pointed out that the bilateral trade is on the rise but still not satisfactory for both countries - in 2018 it was $94.7 million, whereas in 2013-2015 it was $135-$170 million annually.

"We do our best to intensify trade and investment agenda in our bilateral relations. We can see a growing potential in such areas like: machine industry, agriculture, transport, logistics, chemistry, IT, shipbuilding, tourism, electronics," said the undersecretary of state.

Further, Przydacz pointed out that his country would like to encourage mutual Polish and Azerbaijani investments.

"Mutual investment activities of both countries are not significant. In Azerbaijan there are several companies with the Polish capital, including in the services and consulting, building materials sector, agri-food, pharmacy, gastronomy equipment, energy equipment or banking services sectors. We do not have significant investors from Azerbaijan in Poland. That’s why we would like to encourage mutual Polish and Azerbaijani investments, by organizing business fora and other events under the auspices of the Polish Agency for Investment and Trade," he noted.

