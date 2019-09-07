By Trend

The positive dynamics of development in Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector continued in 2019, as stated by Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov during a meeting in Azerbaijan’s Jalilabad region, Trend reports.

According to the minister, total agricultural production increased by 13 percent during the first half of 2019 compared to the first half of 2018. The growth amounted to 25.6 percent in crop production, and 2.9 percent in livestock production.

The minister stated that 2019 has been marked so far by the positive indicators of the grain season. Grain harvesting in the region of Aran in Azerbaijan began on May 25, and 90 percent of the sown fields were harvested by July 10. The harvest of the remaining 10 percent continued as the crop matured, as they consisted of grain fields in high-mountainous areas.

“This year, the main period of grain harvesting ended 20 days earlier than last year, and a total of 3,228,330 tons of crops were harvested. The average yield in Azerbaijan comprised 31.3 centners per hectare, including 32.4 centners per hectare for wheat and 29.7 centners per hectare for barley. Compared to 2018, an increase by 2.3 centners was observed for yields of wheat, and by 1.8 centners for yields of barley. Grain harvest for this year was at 200,000 tons more than in the previous year,” the minister said.

