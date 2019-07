By Trend

The total agricultural output value exceeded 3.675 billion manats in Azerbaijan in January-June 2019, which is by 13 percent more than in the same period last year, Trend reports referring to the State Statistics Committee.

In this period, livestock production rose by 2.9 percent and amounted to 1.9 billion manats, while plant growth increased by 25.6 percent reaching 1.773 billion manats.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN)

