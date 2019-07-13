By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Qarabag Equestrian Complex of Qarabag Horse Breeding Farm LLC plans to export up to 25 horses per year, and such countries of Western Europe as Germany, France and the UK should become the main buyers, Trend reports with reference to Qarabag Horse Breeding Farm LLC.

The company has 245 heads of Karabakh breed horses, said the company’s director Maarif Huseynov.

“Despite all the difficulties, it became possible to keep the Karabakh breed of horses until nowadays,” he said. “In recent years, the state has been carrying out serious work to revive the past glory of Azerbaijani horses and to ensure the development of horse breeding in our country.”

Huseynov noted that the growth of the livestock is natural, and amounts to 50 heads annually. Presently, the Karabakh horses are not exported, he said.

Qarabag Equestrian Complex of Qarabag Horse Breeding Farm LLC has been operating since 1994 on the territory of Agjabadi district.

---

