By Leman Mammadova

High-level cooperation with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in the energy field will be enhanced soon.

The organization has been cooperating with Azerbaijani for a long time to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase energy efficiency in the country. The UNDP will continue its assistance to Azerbaijan to address issues of climate change, energy efficiency, reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and all joint environmental projects.

The Ministry of Energy and the UNDP have agreed to implement joint projects in the fields of energy and the environment.

Parviz Shahbazov, Energy Minister, and Alessandro Fracassetti, UNDP Resident Representative for Azerbaijan, signed the relevant intent protocol on cooperation in Baku on July 11.

In accordance with the document, Azerbaijan will cooperate with the UNDP in the implementation of projects related to ensuring the energy sustainability of the country, to climate change, energy efficiency, use of renewable energy sources, emission reduction and environmental protection.

Moreover, the protocol is aimed at expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNDP in the implementation of measures arising from the presidential decree "On acceleration of reforms in the energy sector of Azerbaijan".

Shahbazov noted that the cooperation with UNDP will contribute to the implementation of priorities that meet common interests, and to accelerate reforms in the country's energy sector.

Fracassetti, in turn, stressed that the energy sector is one of the important directions in the activities of UNDP, and the organization is ready to provide its support to addressing issues of its development at the global and national level.

UNDP has spent over $190 million in development projects in Azerbaijan since 1992. The UN Development Agenda up to 2030 is strategically important to fully integrate into the development agenda of the goals, targets and indicators identified as a priority for Azerbaijan.

UNDP’s support to Azerbaijan on the projects of energy, environment, climate change, is carried out through the Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions (NAMAs) funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

NAMAs aims to support the state oil company SOCAR in the implementation of Climate Change Strategy. The project envisages the expansion of measures to reduce the impact of greenhouse gases.

It’s noteworthy that $4,998,519 was spent on joint projects implemented by Azerbaijan and the UN in 2018. The funds were spent as part of strategic priority areas under the UN-Azerbaijan Partnership Framework for the period 2016-2020.

A total of $71.9 million will be allocated within this framework document, which covers several strategic areas. To this day, $68.2 million have been spent, that is 95 percent of the funds.

---

Leman Mammadova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @leman_888

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz