By Trend

Some 8,269 facilities engaged in the production, supply, sale of food and in the catering system were registered in Azerbaijan by July 1 of this year, Goshgar Tahmazli, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency, said at a meeting with entrepreneurs organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan) in Baku, Trend reports.

Tahmazli noted that 23 percent of the enterprises are facilities specializing in the production of primary products, 61 percent in sales, and 16 percent are production facilities; the rest consist of facilities operating in the restaurant business and other catering facilities.

"The Food Safety Agency provides a range of services for entrepreneurs, especially in the field of veterinary medicine in accordance with the requirements and standards of sanitation and hygiene, and also organizes regular meetings with representatives of private business. To date, we have held over 50 such meetings, with the participation of 3,000 entrepreneurs," he said.

Tahmazli noted that the creation of the agency is part of the institutional reforms that are being carried out in Azerbaijan. According to Tahmazli, the fundamental reforms carried out in the country primarily had a positive impact on the development of entrepreneurship and the improvement of business management mechanisms in the food sector.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz