By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijan is taking further steps to develop its own automobile manufacturing industry via using foreign experience. The country is continuing cooperation with well-known brands in automotive industry to boost the local production and decrease import dependence.

The recent signing of a contract between Russia’s KAMAZ Publicly Traded Company (PTC) and Azerbaijan’s Ganja Automobile Plant for the supply of vehicle assembly sets is a serious step towards the development of vehicle production in Azerbaijan.

KAMAZ PTC is one of the world's top 20 heavy-duty truck producers and ranks 16th by production volumes of heavy-duty trucks. The production capacity is 71,000 vehicles a year.

According to the agreement, sets of 400 million rubles ($6.26 million) will be supplied to Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia said in a message.

KAMAZ PTC produces a broad spectrum of commercial vehicles: trucks (more than 60 models), trailers, buses, engines, power packs and various tools.

KAMAZ also considers the possibility of producing agricultural machinery and public transport in Azerbaijan.

“We are successfully implementing the project of assembling KAMAZ vehicles, launched jointly with the Ganja Automobile Plant. For the future, KAMAZ JSC is considering the possibility of expanding the model range assembled in Azerbaijan through the assembly of KAMAZ-65117 onboard tractors and KAMAZ-6520 heavy dump trucks, ” said Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia.

Ganja Automobile Plant, where a number of tractors of Belarusian and Russian companies are manufactured produced 478 units of machinery in January-April 2019, including 466 different models of tractors, one MAZ automobile trailer, one KAMAZ automobile, two MAZ buses and five tractor trailers with a self-operating mechanism.

--

Mirsaid Ibrahimzade is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @MirsaidIbrahim1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz